Former city councillor Mathieu Fleury hired as Cornwall CAO

Former Ottawa city councillor Mathieu Fleury is the new chief administrative officer for Cornwall, Ont.

Born in Ottawa, Fleury is a former city lifeguard and student of Francojeunesse elementary school, Franco-Cité Catholic high school and the University of Ottawa.

For 12 years, Fleury served as a city councillor for Rideau-Vanier. He was first elected in 2010 and followed that up with victories in the 2014 and 2018 municipal elections.

Last May, ahead of the 2022 municipal election, Fleury announced he would not seek re-election.

Since leaving council, he has served as the interim executive director of J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services, a Williamsburg, Ont., organization that provides housing and community support services to seniors and other adults.

"The City of Cornwall, like towns and cities across Ontario, is poised for incredible growth over the coming years, and what we do now will help ensure that our future is the brightest it can be," Fleury said in a Monday news release.

"I look forward to working with city employees to deliver on Council priorities."

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale said in the news release Fleury's work in Ottawa, particularly with leadership experience at Ottawa Community Housing, make him "a great fit" in the city of nearly 48,000 people on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

He's been hired for a five-year term.