Mathieu Fleury not seeking re-election in Rideau-Vanier

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury has decided not to run in this fall's municipal election.

"It's time for me to find new ways to contribute to the future of our city — at least for now," he wrote in French in a message sent Monday night to a mailing list of supporters.

Born in Ottawa, the former student of Francojeunesse elementary school, Franco-Cité Catholic high school and the University of Ottawa was elected city councillor in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

"I won't be far; I am not going anywhere. Ottawa is my hometown and I am determined to help shape our exceptional community up in new ways," he wrote.

Fleury chairs Ottawa Community Housing's board of directors and is a member of the transportation and community and protective services committees. He is also a member of the Ottawa Board of Health and the Ottawa Sport Council.

Big changes at council

Elsewhere around the council table, Mayor Jim Watson, Jean Cloutier of Alta Vista, Jan Harder of Barrhaven, Keith Egli of Knoxdale-Merivale and Scott Moffatt of rural Ward 21 — it's getting a new name soon — are not seeking re-election.

And with Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney running for mayor, the races in Gloucester-Southgate and Somerset will also have no incumbent.

This year will also see a new councillor for the newly created ward of Barrhaven East.

Taken together, there will be at least nine new faces at the council table later this fall.

The municipal election takes place Oct. 24.