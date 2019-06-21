Skip to Main Content
Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Gatineau
A truck veered off chemin Dufresne in northeastern Gatineau, Que., and slammed into a house early Friday morning.

No reports of injuries on chemin Dufresne in east Gatineau, Que.

Nobody inside this house on chemin Dufresne in northeast Gatineau, Que., was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into it on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Christian Millette/Radio-Canada)

It happened near the Blanche River, south of chemin Myre, at about 7:30 a.m., according to Gatineau police.

The family that lives there was home at the time, but no one was injured.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. (Christian Millette/Radio-Canada)

Specialists are now assessing the structural integrity of the house before the truck can be removed.

Police don't yet know what caused the crash, and their investigation continues.

