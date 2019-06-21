Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Gatineau

A truck veered off chemin Dufresne in northeastern Gatineau, Que., and slammed into a house early Friday morning.

It happened near the Blanche River, south of chemin Myre, at about 7:30 a.m., according to Gatineau police.

The family that lives there was home at the time, but no one was injured.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. (Christian Millette/Radio-Canada)

Specialists are now assessing the structural integrity of the house before the truck can be removed.

Police don't yet know what caused the crash, and their investigation continues.