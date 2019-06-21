Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Gatineau
A truck veered off chemin Dufresne in northeastern Gatineau, Que., and slammed into a house early Friday morning.
No reports of injuries on chemin Dufresne in east Gatineau, Que.
A truck veered off chemin Dufresne in northeastern Gatineau, Que., and slammed into a house early Friday morning.
It happened near the Blanche River, south of chemin Myre, at about 7:30 a.m., according to Gatineau police.
The family that lives there was home at the time, but no one was injured.
Specialists are now assessing the structural integrity of the house before the truck can be removed.
Police don't yet know what caused the crash, and their investigation continues.