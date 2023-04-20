Massage therapist charged with sexual assault while working at Nordik spa

Western Quebec police say a 45-year-old massage therapist who was a subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. is accused of sexual assault while working there.

The accused man from Gatineau, Que., worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022, the same month as the alleged assault, according to a MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police news release Thursday.

A police spokesperson went on to tell Radio-Canada he was arrested Dec. 22, 2022 and was formally charged with sexual assault March 30.

Police said the investigation so far leads them to believe he could have assaulted more people. They also said the spa is fully co-operating with its investigation.

Spa management has not commented on the charge.