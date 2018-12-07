Massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Ottawa police have charged a massage therapist who was working at a clinic in the east end of the city with two counts of sexual assault.
Charges stem from incidents this week at an Ottawa clinic
Ottawa police have charged a massage therapist with two counts of sexual assault.
The charges stem from incidents that took place this week while he was treating patients at a clinic in the city's east end, police said in a statement.
The victims are both females, police said. The 31-year-old therapist was charged Thursday.
Police say their investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.