Skip to Main Content
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police have charged a massage therapist who was working at a clinic in the east end of the city with two counts of sexual assault.

Charges stem from incidents this week at an Ottawa clinic

CBC News ·
Police have charged a 31-year-old massage therapist with two counts of sexual assault in connection with incidents that happened this week at an Ottawa clinic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa police have charged a massage therapist with two counts of sexual assault.

The charges stem from incidents that took place this week while he was treating patients at a clinic in the city's east end, police said in a statement.

The victims are both females, police said. The 31-year-old therapist was charged Thursday.

Police say their investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|