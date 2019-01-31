Massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Ottawa police have laid two additional sexual assault charges against a 52-year-old registered massage therapist who was working at a west-end clinic.
Man also charged with sexual assault last October
Police said the women were alone with the suspect when the alleged assaults occurred while he was working as a massage therapist.
The man was also charged last October with one count of sexual assault for an incident at the clinic in March 2018 involving a woman in her 20s.
The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Police believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.