Massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police have laid two additional sexual assault charges against a 52-year-old registered massage therapist who was working at a west-end clinic.

Police said the women were alone with the suspect when the alleged assaults occurred while he was working as a massage therapist.

The man was also charged last October with one count of sexual assault for an incident at the clinic in March 2018 involving a woman in her 20s.

The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Police believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.