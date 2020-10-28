Lax mask policy for inmates putting others at risk, lawyer says

One day last week, as criminal defence lawyer Gary Chayko sat in a courtroom at the Cornwall Courthouse waiting for his client to arrive from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) for a preliminary hearing, he took stock of the pandemic precautions around him.

Guards and court officials wore masks, and Plexiglas walls separated the room into compartments.

That's when saw his client being led into the room with nothing covering his face.

"The accused was brought into that facility without a mask on, which was rather stunning to me, considering I have to sign a declaration as to where I've been ... and have to wear a mask throughout the facility," said Chayko, who's been practising criminal law for 38 years.

Chayko said he witnessed two other inmates enter the courthouse without masks on last week.

He became more concerned about it when he learned of a COVID-19 outbreak at OCDC earlier this week.

"All the evidence is ... I wear a mask to protect you, you wear masks to protect me," said Chayko. "Why isn't this person coming into a courtroom, with a whole lot of people [in it], wearing a mask?"

Masks required in court

In a statement to CBC, Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General, said "all inmates are provided a mask before court and are required to wear it during transport and at court."

Denette said OCDC has "the necessary supplies of personal protective equipment for staff and inmates," but inmates aren't required to wear masks at all times.

According to the ministry, only new inmates are provided with masks and "are required to wear [them] at all times outside of their living area." After a 14-day quarantine, new inmates are released into the general population and are no longer required to wear a mask unless they leave the facility — to attend court, for example.

Staff and visitors to OCDC must wear masks and undergo temperature checks.

Outbreak at OCDC

Chayko's client declined to speak to CBC, but Chayko said he told him he hadn't been supplied with a mask for the trip to Cornwall.

"Those of us who work in the criminal justice system, and particularly the guards and others, are being exposed to someone who may have been exposed without a mask," Chayko said.

Chayko said the policy at the OCDC hasn't change since Ottawa Public Health declared an outbreak there, because the infected person was already isolated in the medical unit.

In the early days of the pandemic, OCDC guards refused to work overtime because they said they were concerned about a lack of masks and other protective gear at the Innes Road jail.