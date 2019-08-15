Ottawa woman reflects on 3 years documenting relief efforts in Syria

In 2016, Canadians across the country greeted thousands of refugees fleeing Syria's civil war. But one Ottawa woman wasn't here to witness the welcome — she was heading to Syria, into the heart of the conflict.

Marwa Awad, a communications officer with the World Food Programme, spent the last three years documenting her organization's relief efforts in Syria.

In August, she returned to Ottawa, where she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning about her first days in the country and the perspective she's gained.

"I hadn't had that opportunity to be in the middle of colossal conflict," Awad said of her arrival in Syria.

"It was eye-opening on many fronts. I mean as soon as I landed, the next day there was news of lack of access to certain areas and concerns that we were not able to get to these people to feed them. So I hit the ground running."

Awad was born in Egypt but spent her childhood in Ottawa. After studying English literature at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, she returned to Egypt to work as a journalist covering the Arab Spring.

The experience made her want to fight more actively for change. She joined the World Food Programme in 2014 and moved from Jordan to Syria two years later.

'The ceasefire was fragile'

Working in a conflict zone meant Awad's job was often risky.

In March 2018, she was permitted to travel to Douma, a city in Syria's eastern Ghouta region that was under a ceasefire order at the time.

"Unfortunately the ceasefire was fragile," Awad recalled. "We were inside and as the workers were unloading the food assistance we all began to sense that the bombardment was nearing, that the airstrikes were coming."

An airstrike hit about 100 metres from Awad's location, she said, causing relief workers to toss the food they were delivering out of the trucks in a rush to get to safety.

Experiences like these left Awad grappling with the safety she was afforded on the job in comparison to Syrian civilians living in the thick of the conflict.

"It would cause me to question. I know I'm here to provide assistance and to help in this big process, but I did feel a little bit of guilt, that I was safe and people were not," she said.

Awad left her previous career to work in the humanitarian sector to have a more active role in pushing for change. (Hussam Saleh/WFP)

Feeling haunted that she couldn't do more for those begging for help, Awad threw herself into her work.

Now that Awad is briefly back in Ottawa until her next assignment in Rome, she said the past three years gave her a better appreciation for the country she grew up in.

"I feel extremely privileged that I've had the chance to live among a people who are struggling and whose country has been devastated. And also lucky that I also have this home in Canada that's safe," she said.

"It's really just an honour to be able to experience both and be in these two different places and to learn from the varying degrees of experiences."