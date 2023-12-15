OPP officer shoots man at hunting cabin north of Belleville

Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.

The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal "batons."

The man was then shot with a firearm, the SIU said. (The ARWEN is also classified as a firearm.)

No other details are available. The SIU said a news release would follow.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person. It can recommend criminal charges.

The scene is about 50 kilometres north of Belleville and about 200 from both Ottawa and Toronto. The community of Marmora is along Highway 7.