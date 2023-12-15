Content
OPP officer shoots man at hunting cabin north of Belleville

Ontario's police watchdog say provincial police shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning. The man was seriously injured.

Police watchdog investigating man's serious injury

CBC News
The side of an SIU van that says Special Investigations Unit, Forensic Identification Services.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it's investigating why a provincial police officer shot a man north of Belleville on Dec. 15, 2023 and whether the shooting warrants a criminal charge. (Global News)

Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.

The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal "batons."

The man was then shot with a firearm, the SIU said. (The ARWEN is also classified as a firearm.)

No other details are available. The SIU said a news release would follow.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person. It can recommend criminal charges.

The scene is about 50 kilometres north of Belleville and about 200 from both Ottawa and Toronto. The community of Marmora is along Highway 7.

