Ottawa firefighters reach hikers who got lost in forest

Ottawa Fire Services worked through sludgy terrain Wednesday night to secure three hikers who got lost in the woods earlier in the day.

The fire department got a call about the hikers from the Ottawa Police Service around 4:25 p.m., Nicholas DeFazio, Ottawa Fire Services' public information officer, told CBC.

The hikers got lost in Marlborough Forest, about 70 kilometres south of Ottawa near Merrickville, Ont., earlier in the afternoon, he said.

The fire department had the hikers' coordinates, set up a command post on Klondike Road West and used a drone equipped with infrared technology in the search.

Here’s one of the hikers being brought out via snowmobile by the fire department (which supplied the vid). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/FmshVVNaPu">pic.twitter.com/FmshVVNaPu</a> —@gqinott

The hikers had been told to stay at a hunt camp they had found and shelter in place, DeFazio said, adding that he could not confirm whether the group was composed of friends, family or both.

They made a fire while awaiting the fire department, he said.

Area includes wetlands

Marlborough Forest is a diverse ecosystem of over 9,300 hectares that includes wetlands, according to the Ontario Trails website.

"It's pretty messy in there, so we're trying to figure out the best way to get to them and get through all the the nastiness of the snow and the water," DeFazio said during the search.

The response team included water rescue unit members wearing full wetsuits. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Snowmobiles were used to reach and retrieve the hikers, he added.

There were no reported injuries.