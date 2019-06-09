Shooting victim Markland Campbell laid to rest Saturday

Nearly one month after he was shot to death in Ottawa's ByWard Market, hip-hop artist Markland Campbell will be laid to rest by family and friends at a funeral service Saturday.

Campbell, 42, died after being shot June 7. An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death..

Campbell went by the stage name Jahiant (pronounced giant) Jahh, one-third of the local hip-hop trio Half Size Giants.

The band hailed from Ottawa's south end, influencing neighbourhood kids and helping fuel the city's burgeoning hip-hop scene.

One of the remaining members, Chris Wiens, will speak at the ceremony Saturday. He said he hopes to convey how much Campbell will be missed.

"His heart was tremendous, he was fearless," said Wiens, who described the group as "inseparable."

William Moreno and Christopher Wiens remember their former bandmate Markland Campbell, who was shot and killed in June. They say Campbell was an advocate for at-risk youth in Ottawa. 1:09

Mural tribute

Explaining the long delay, Campbell's family said they wanted to make sure relatives from abroad could attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, two Ottawa artists finished their own tribute to Campbell Thursday, on a wall on Slater Street.

Artist Dan Metcalfe said he hopes people who see the mural will remember Campbell's contributions "and the positive ways he influenced people in the city."