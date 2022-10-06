Mark Sutcliffe elected as Ottawa's next mayor, CBC projects

Mark Sutcliffe, a longtime broadcaster and entrepreneur who positioned himself as a city hall outsider during this fall's election campaign, will serve as Ottawa's next mayor, CBC projects.

With nearly 120,000 votes cast, Sutcliffe had amassed just over 51 per cent of the votes. His nearest competitor, two-term councillor Catherine McKenney, had nearly 38 per cent of the vote.

Former mayor Bob Chiarelli was in third with approximately five per cent.

The only one of the top three candidates without elected experience, Sutcliffe was nevertheless familiar to many voters thanks to his years on air at CFRA, CPAC and what's now CityNews Ottawa and Rogers TV.

The 54-year-old campaigned on fiscal frugality, promising to cap property tax increases at 2.5 per cent in 2023 and 2024 and continue to keep them low in 2025 and 2026.

He pledged to find $35 million in municipal savings by, in part, cutting 200 city staff positions.

Sutcliffe speaks at the official launch of his campaign in mid-September. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Sutcliffe's platform did include spending promises, including $25 million toward repairing roads and sidewalks and clearing snow. Other promises included forging a "recruitment strategy" to entice family physicians to Ottawa, boosting the city's music and entertainment scenes, and building several new dog parks.

He received endorsements from several former Ottawa mayors, as well as local politicians like Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod and Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi — endorsements he said spoke to his "cross-partisan" support.

Born and raised in Ottawa

Born in Ottawa in 1968, Sutcliffe graduated from St. Pius X High School and was enrolled at Carleton University before dropping out to take a job with rock radio station Chez 106.

He would go on to hold various on-air positions, while also co-founding the Ottawa Business Journal.

Sutcliffe has served on numerous boards including Algonquin College and the Ottawa Board of Trade, while also volunteering for causes like the United Way and the Ottawa Community Housing Foundation.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Order of Ottawa by Jim Watson, the man he's replacing in the mayor's seat.

An avid long-distance runner, Sutcliffe has also written two books about his experiences, Why I Run and The Road to Boston. He lives in Wellington Village with his wife and their children.

More to come.