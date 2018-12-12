NCC CEO violated conflict rules, ethics commissioner says

National Capital Commission CEO Mark Kristmanson contravened conflict of interest rules when he accepted invitations from organizations that have business dealings with the NCC, the federal ethics commissioner said Wednesday.

On 12 occasions, Kristmanson accepted invitations that could "reasonably be seen to have been given to influence him in the exercise of his official powers, duties and functions," according to an investigation by Mario Dion.

According to the report, Kristmanson accepted invitations on behalf of himself and his wife from organizations and stakeholders that had "ongoing or foreseeable official business" with the NCC.

Among those groups were Place des Festivals, the National Arts Centre, the Canadian Museum of Nature, Via Rail and the Royal Canadian Geographic Society.

The report said Kristmanson was personally involved in projects involving each of those groups, including the NAC's renovation project on Elgin Street, Via's designs for the Ottawa Train Station and the geographic society's lease for 50 Sussex Dr.

The report said Kristmanson appeared to perform no official function at the events in question, so the invitations didn't qualify under an exception for gifts that are considered "normal expressions of courtesy."

CBC has asked the NCC for a response to the commissioner's report, but has not received a reply.