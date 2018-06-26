Gatineau, Que., police chief to retire in September

Gatineau police chief Mario Harel is retiring in September, after serving nearly 35 years as a police officer in the city.

Harel spent his entire career with the Gatineau police service, serving in a number of departments, including criminal investigations, crime prevention and road safety before he was appointed as acting chief in 2007.

He was appointed to the post officially in 2009.

Harel's last day will be Sept. 1.

He has also served as the president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police since 2016. His term in that role is expected to end on Aug. 13.

Harel has also served on the board of directors of the Quebec association of police chiefs and the Missing Children Society of Canada.