Ottawa's Marial Shayok makes NBA debut
St. Patrick's High School alumnus sinks shot in 76ers loss in Milwaukee
Marial Shayok became Ottawa's first basketball player to see NBA action when he stepped onto the court of the Firserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday.
The 24-year-old from St. Patrick's High School hit his first big-league shot in the second quarter for the Philadelphia 76ers.
"That goes down the hatch."<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/itKmFA8UeE">pic.twitter.com/itKmFA8UeE</a>—@sixers
He missed two other three-pointers and snagged a rebound in 7:30 of action in their 112-101 loss to the conference-leading Bucks.
Shayok, drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Iowa State, had been playing for the 76ers' minor league affiliate in Delaware, averaging more than 23 points a game to rank among the G-League's best.
With the NBA's trade deadline yesterday, Philadelphia had a need for roster players: new acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III weren't yet ready to join the team, while the 76ers had dealt James Ennis away and waived Trey Burke.
Shayok's two-way contract lets him spend up to 45 days in the NBA.
Philadelphia's next game is tonight at home against Memphis and Canadians Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
