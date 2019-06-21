Ottawa's Marial Shayok drafted by Philadelphia 76ers

A guard from St. Patrick's High School has latched onto one of the best teams in the NBA.

Ottawa's Marial Shayok was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

His older brother, Shayok Shayok, said it was an emotional moment for his brother, their whole family and his brother's friends, who gathered at an Airbnb in Ottawa to watch the draft.

"You could see he just let it all go. He broke down, he was so happy. It was really just amazing to see," Shayok Shayok told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Friday, because his brother was still sleeping.

"It was quite an energy when his name was called. A lot of emotions in the room."

God is the Greatest 🙏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/KtG2VVvIXg">https://t.co/KtG2VVvIXg</a> —@MarialShayok

The 23-year-old from a basketball family played at a New Jersey prep school after transferring from his high school south of Ottawa's core to Virginia in the NCAA, and then to Iowa State, where an expanded role helped get him onto the radar of several NBA teams.

History was made by <a href="https://twitter.com/MarialShayok?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarialShayok</a> - drafted by <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> last night - first NBA draft pick from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> and part of our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPHIrishFamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPHIrishFamily</a>!!!!! <br><br>Congratulations, Marial - you are so inspiring to our entire school community - dreams do come true! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IamStPats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IamStPats</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttCatholicSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttCatholicSB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Koes25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Koes25</a> —@StPatricksOCSB

The 76ers were on the other end of Kawhi Leonard's instant legend quadruple-bounce buzzer-beater in the second round of the playoffs this year, falling to the eventual champions the Toronto Raptors.

Their guard rotation is somewhat up in the air this summer, with former rookie of the year Ben Simmons locked in as starting point guard — but with JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell poised to enter free agency, Jimmy Butler having the option to do the same and Jonathan Simmons traded at the draft.

'Very pleased,' 76ers GM says

Philadelphia picked up another experienced guard in the first round in 22-year-old Matisse Thybulle from Washington, the reigning college basketball defensive player of the year.

"I'm very pleased with the draft," said general manager Elton Brand in a post on the 76ers website.

"We got two players who really fit our culture, really can grow into this, and be part of us as we make this push."

Iowa State guard Marial Shayok drives past Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 25, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Olivier Hanlan of Gatineau, Que., was picked by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2015 draft, but has so far suited up in the NBA's G League, one level below the NBA, and in Europe, where he currently plays in Bonn, Germany.

Shayok, who said before the draft his strengths are his shooting and defensive versatility, is vying to become the first NBA player from Ottawa.

He was already part of history as one of a record six Canadians drafted on Thursday — in fact, Shayok was the record-setting pick.

If Shayok doesn't stick with the 76ers out of training camp this fall, another likely destination is their minor league affiliate in Delaware.

His next step is likely the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas July 5 to 15.