Canada backtracks on citizenship denial for Russian antiwar activist

Canada's immigration minister says a Russian antiwar activist will be granted Canadian citizenship after all despite a conviction in Russia that got her pulled from a previous ceremony.

Maria Kartasheva, 30, has lived in Ottawa since 2019.

She was convicted under a Russian law passed shortly after the full-scale invasion in of Ukraine in February 2022. The law prohibits "public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Her convictions stem from two blog entries from March 2022, when she posted photos and wrote in Russian expressing her horror at the Bucha massacre . Russia's foreign minister has rejected allegations of atrocities in Bucha.

Under Canadian immigration rules, if an applicant is charged with a crime in another country that could be indictable under Canada's Criminal Code, their application can be revoked or refused.

Minister announced news on X

According to a December letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the crime she committed in Russia "would equate to false information under subsection 372(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada."

That interpretation got her pulled from a citizenship ceremony in May. It was also criticized by a Canadian lawyer and professor who contend the law's real goal is to silence opposing voices.

On Tuesday afternoon, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) Marc Miller said in a social media post that Kartasheva "will not face deportation and has been invited to become a Canadian citizen."

"Canada's citizenship eligibility rules are designed to catch criminals, not to suppress or punish legitimate political dissent," wrote a post from his account on X.

Kartasheva relieved, exhausted

On Tuesday, Kartasheva told CBC News that she received the news by email just before lunchtime.

"I am still scared that this is a mistake," said Kartasheva, who immediately called IRCC to confirm.

"I kind of have a feeling that even after the ceremony I won't believe that it happened."

Her citizenship ceremony is due to take place virtually later on Tuesday afternoon.

Kartasheva told CBC the experience has left her feeling exhausted and tremendously relieved at the same time.

"There was a long period of time when I felt that no one was interested in this and no one hears and no one would help," she said, adding she's grateful to all those who lent her their support after CBC first published her story, including her MP.

Kartasheva said this outcome will serve as a precedent for other Russians living abroad who openly oppose the Kremlin.

"I hope everyone will feel safe and understand that this is not going to happen to anyone else, that … Canada will support Russians in Canada who are against the war, and so we can sleep soundly in Canada and know that we are protected after all."