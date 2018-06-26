Memorial march to mark 25 years since Rwandan genocide

A memorial walk in Ottawa will commemorate the 25th anniversary Rwandan genocide Sunday.

Marchers will meet on Parliament Hill at 1 p.m., and will walk to the War Museum, where a ceremony will be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

During a 100-day period from April 7 to mid-July 1994, more than 800,000 Rwandans — most of them Tutsis — were slaughtered by the Rwandan military and Hutu militia.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame laid a wreath and lit a flame at a memorial Sunday in his country's capital, Kigali, where more than 250,000 genocide victims are buried.

Dozens of representatives from various countries were present at the ceremony in Kigali, including Canadian Governor General Julie Payette.