Dangerous March Road traffic forces carriage horse into retirement

Margaret Toner, who owns Red Gate Livery, said she stopped offering carriage rides to customers because traffic on March Road was putting her horse Duke at risk.

Life has changed for Duke, a Clydesdale horse living on a hobby farm on the rural fringes of Ottawa.

Until last year, he was employed pulling a Cinderella-style carriage at weddings. But now, he's settling into the life of "a retired man of leisure," according to his owner, Margaret Toner.

Toner said Duke's retirement isn't due to his age or his health but the increasingly dangerous driving of motorists along the stretch of March Road leading to Almonte, just in front of her property.

"In the morning and the evening, when people are coming home from work, it's a nightmare," she said.

The traffic prompted her to shut down her carriage business, ending her hopes of continuing the two-century-old family tradition of working with horses.

Duke pulling his Cinderella-style carriage. (Red Gate Photography)

Toner used to take Duke and his carriage along the road shoulder to give him exercise and practice, making him more comfortable and confident for his wedding work.

When she started the business about nine years ago, the area was "much sleepier than it is now," but something changed a few years back.

She watched drivers whizzing by at 100 or even 120 km/h, despite the 80 km/h speed limit. She witnessed stunt driving and displays of impatience and aggression.

March Road became an obstacle between her and the quieter dirt roads nearby.

"The most egregious cases are the ones where people don't slow down and where they cut in front of him," she said. "There's nothing like the way your heart goes into your throat when you're sitting up there on the seat with the reins in your hands, and somebody almost kills your horse."

Duke was almost hit a few times, and the risk of harm to her beloved Clydesdale prompted her to give up on the outings three years ago.

Duke, a Clydesdale horse, is now in retirement. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Without practice, Duke became nervous on the job. Toner didn't think it was right to continue. Last year, she made the difficult decision to sell the carriage.

She said it broke her heart in half.

"It was devastating," she said. "I cried for a week."

End of a family tradition

The bridles hanging in Toner's horse barn are emblazoned with the family crest.

Her great-great-great grandfather made horseshoes on his forge in Northern Ireland in the early 19th century. Her great-great grandfather became a carter in Fredericton, N.B., after moving to Canada. His son carried on the trade, hauling everything from ash to pianos.

The Toner family crest on a bridle now gathering dust. Horses have been a part of life in the family for six generations. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Horses have been a part of every generation of the family since.

But now the bridles are gathering dust and cobwebs. Toner won't give up her four equines, and is still spending about $17,000 on their care without the income she once earned from the wedding business.

"Our goal is to keep them until they choose to leave us," she said.

She has no plans to buy new animals once they pass away.

Clarke Kelly, the local councillor for West Carleton-March, doesn't think it should have to be that way. He said the road should be safe for all users, including horses, buggies, tractors and other slow-moving agricultural equipment.

"Regardless of the developments that take up space around that community, that doesn't change the fact that we are an agricultural community," he said. "That is our history."

He said his office gets frequent complaints about speeding in the area.

A view of March Road in front of Margaret Toner's acreage on a statutory holiday. She says traffic on weekdays can be a 'nightmare,' with some drivers travelling 120 km/h despite a speed limit of 80. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"It didn't matter where I was in the ward, road safety and speeding were top of everybody's list," he said. "It's one of the biggest issues that we face."

He said he's heard stories about "extremely dangerous" drag races down March Road near Almonte that put people's lives in danger.

Rural roads moving at an urban pace

Toner has the impression attitudes have changed. When she started her business, motorists were more likely to slow down and wave at Duke to call out about how pretty he was.

Now, she feels as though rushed drivers just think he's in the way. She's noticed many seem annoyed by anything that forces them to slow down.

In her view, parts of Mississippi Mills in and around Almonte have lost their rural feel as they become exurban communities moving to the faster rhythm of commuter life.

"We wanted a rural property, and we are being turned to part of a bedroom community in Ottawa," she said.

The harnesses and bridles in Toner's horse barn are now covered with dust and cobwebs from disuse. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Mississippi Mills, including Almonte, is ballooning. For decades, the population grew at a leisurely trot. Now it's galloping ahead, increasing by almost 20 per cent from 2011 to 2021.

The latest City of Ottawa traffic data doesn't point to higher volumes but it's inconclusive, since motor vehicle counts at a nearby intersection only compare a single day in 2016 to a single day in 2022.

Toner understands that time-pressed commuters might not understand why she needs to trundle down a busy artery at a pace of five km/h. But she's adamant that she's on the right side of the Highway Traffic Act, which provides for carriages and requires motorists to "exercise every reasonable precaution to prevent the frightening of the horse."

"He has the same rights as any other vehicle on the road," Toner said.

Toner owns three horses and one pony, named Duke, Suzy Q, Shannon and Silver. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

In her view, enforcement and police patrols are currently insufficient to convince people to slow down. Kelly said he's committed to push for solutions that make his rural ward safe for those still moving at the speed of rural life.

"I'm hoping that we can increase enforcement and increase traffic-calming measures in our area," he said. "And hopefully to the point where that woman feels safe taking her horse out on March Road."