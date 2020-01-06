Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Kanata

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of March and Herzberg roads in Kanata Sunday morning.

Ottawa police said the unidentified driver was alone in her vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened around 4 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

Crash investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses. They can call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.