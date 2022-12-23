Inflation isn't killing March break travel — but it has some people scaling back

With March break just around the corner, one local travel expert says the rising costs of living means more people are interested in finding ways to enjoy their week off without breaking the bank.

"Inflation is hitting everybody everywhere," said Laura Byrne Paquet, who runs the local travel website OttawaRoadTrips.com.

Paquet said she's seen a lot of people expressing interest in staying close to home and spending their break attending events in the city or visiting local attractions.

While finances are one of the big reasons for spending the March 13-17 break closer to home, there's also a benefit, she added.

Since the pandemic, Paquet said she's seen a growing number of people exploring Ottawa and discovering local gems they might not have known about otherwise.

"I think people have really sort of fallen back in love with their own region," she said.

Interest in travel after being 'cooped up'

Despite the high price of food, gas and other costs associated with travel, Paquet said many people are still choosing to take the opportunity after being "cooped up for a lot of the last three years.

For many, it's the first March break without COVID-19 restrictions or a variant outbreak .

"People are really craving new experiences and getting out of the house and getting out with people again," she said, adding discount vouchers she shares on her blog are very popular.

Laura Byrne Paquet, who runs OttawaRoadTrips.com, says people can discover local gems and attractions if they're staying home this March break. (Submitted by Laura Byrne Paquet)

Inflation is on the minds of many would-be travellers, but Martin Taller, a professor in hospitality and tourism management at Algonquin College, said it's not putting a damper on everyone's plans.

"After three years of being kind of stagnant and living at home and not doing very much, [people] are definitely ready and prepared to spend a little bit more to get to their final destinations," he said.

Taller said people travelling this March break should expect airports to be busier and more congested than usual and prepare for potential setbacks like luggage delays by packing important items in a carry-on.

With it being such a busy time at airports, Algonquin College professor Martin Taller says travellers should be patient and brace for delays. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

But for the most part, Taller said airports know it's usually a busy time and are taking steps to try and prepare for an influx of eager travellers.

The airport industry is rebounding quickly, he added, despite setbacks along the way after travel restrictions eased.

"There [were] some surprises along the way that occurred, but I think everybody should be prepared to, you know, to relax and enjoy this newfound freedom that we finally have."