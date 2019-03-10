How to keep your kids entertained during March Break
Wondering what to do with the kids during March Break? Don't fret: we've got you covered.
Museums, malls and city libraries are all offering special activities
Wondering what to do with the kids during March Break? Don't fret: we've got you covered.
You can always try getting the kids into a new book, but if you're looking to get them out of the house, we also have a few suggestions.
Here's our list of free or nearly-free activities for the family to enjoy this week.
Museums
- The National Gallery of Canada is holding daily art games and activities during from March 11-15. They're targeted at kids three years and older and are free with price of admission.
- The Canadian History Museum has a special exhibit diving into photography during the Victorian era. Kids can dress up and take their own old-fashioned photo for free with the price of admission.
- The Canadian War Museum will be offering a special museum highlights for families tour the whole March Break week. The tour costs $3 per person, plus the price of admission.
- The Canadian Space and Aviation Museum has a variety of activities and tours happening during the March Break, all free with the price of admission.
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is hosting family-friendly activities including animal demonstrations, baking and crafts. All activities are free with the price of admission.
- For the scientist in the family, the Canadian Science and Technology museum has experiments and demonstrations going on all week — once more, free with the price of admission.
Malls
- The Billings Bridge Shopping Centre is holding free musical concerts in the mornings and afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Seating is first come, first served.
- Head out to Place D'Orléans for face painting, balloon animals and movies. You can see the schedule for each activity here.
- Are pirates and mermaids more your thing? Or how about a magic show? The Carlingwood Mall will have these and more throughout the week.
Libraries and bookstores
- The Ottawa Public Library is offering free kid-friendly activities at several locations across the city. Find a program here.
- Participating Indigo and Chapters locations will also be holding free events throughout the week, including arts and crafts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.