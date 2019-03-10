Skip to Main Content
How to keep your kids entertained during March Break

How to keep your kids entertained during March Break

Wondering what to do with the kids during March Break? Don't fret: we've got you covered.

Museums, malls and city libraries are all offering special activities

CBC News ·
Looking to get your kids out of the house over the coming week? We've got you covered. (Steve Weatherbee)

Wondering what to do with the kids during March Break? Don't fret: we've got you covered.

You can always try getting the kids into a new book, but if you're looking to get them out of the house, we also have a few suggestions.

Here's our list of free or nearly-free activities for the family to enjoy this week.

Museums

Malls

  • The Billings Bridge Shopping Centre is holding free musical concerts in the mornings and afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Seating is first come, first served.
  • Head out to Place D'Orléans for face painting, balloon animals and movies. You can see the schedule for each activity here.
  • Are pirates and mermaids more your thing? Or how about a magic show? The Carlingwood Mall will have these and more throughout the week.

Libraries and bookstores

  • The Ottawa Public Library is offering free kid-friendly activities at several locations across the city. Find a program here.
  • Participating Indigo and Chapters locations will also be holding free events throughout the week, including arts and crafts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us