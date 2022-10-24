Former Gatineau mayor Marc Bureau returns to city hall, this time as a councillor

Former Gatineau, Que., mayor Marc Bureau will be returning to city hall, winning a byelection called after the death of a city councillor earlier this year.

Bureau, who was mayor of the western Quebec city from 2005 until 2013, was elected Sunday night in the district of Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond, according to preliminary results shared by the city.

The byelection was held after councillor Louise Boudrias died from cancer in August at the age of 62.

It's not the first time that Bureau has represented the district, as he served as Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond's councillor before becoming mayor.

After his defeat in 2013, Bureau remained involved with the municipality, serving on the city's environment commission.

The preliminary results show Bureau with more than 60 per cent of the vote and a comfortable lead over his nearest opponent, Anne-Marie Roy, who ran under the Action Gatineau banner.

The official count will be performed Monday.