Parents at Orléans school warned about hepatitis A cases

Ottawa Public Health has warned parents of students at an Orléans elementary school that their children may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The health agency said it's responding to several confirmed cases of the contagious liver infection, and will be offering vaccine to some students and staff at Maple Ridge Elementary School on Valin Street.

Family members of those who have been infected will also be offered the vaccine.

The agency didn't say how many patients are involved, or whether they're students, staff or both.

Parents at the school told CBC News about the letter on Wednesday, but CBC has not seen the letter that was sent home.

Some parents said they were pleased with what seemed like a quick response by Ottawa Public Health, but others said initial information was lacking.

"I was just told there was a possible exposure. When I asked questions, I was given no answers," said parent Megan Davey.

Megan Davey said she's now worried any possible exposure for her school-age child could mean a possible infection for her other kids. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

"I'd like to know if my child was actually exposed versus a possibility of one of the kids' relatives having it. It's too vague," said Tommy Vranas.

Ottawa Public Health said symptoms of hepatitis A, including jaundice, pain on the upper right side of your abdomen, dark urine and/or clay-coloured feces, can take up to seven weeks to develop and children often don't show any.