Is your community at risk of flooding?

Many communities in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are at risk of flooding following a weekend of heavy rain and high water levels on the Ottawa River.

We've mapped out which areas are staring down the water

Volunteers prepare sandbags in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on April 19, 2019. (Florence Ngué-No/Radio-Canada)

Many communities in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are at risk of flooding following heavy rain this weekend and high water levels on the Ottawa River.

River levels are expected to continue rising slowly, likely peaking Sunday evening. They could end up slightly higher than April 2017 — one month before the last time widespread devastating floods hit the area.

Here's a map of some of the communities potentially at risk of flooding in the coming days.

