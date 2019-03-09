Map enthusiast shares bits of Ottawa's past

Ottawa resident Bryan Frankfurth collects and restores historic maps and images of Ottawa to help others reconnect with the city's past.

Frankfurth has made it a hobby to track down and restore these items hidden away in archives and libraries, locally and even internationally.

Once he finds the original materials, he carefully digitally restores them, and then shares and sells the images.

After finding a map of Ottawa from 1895 by digging through old U.S. archives three years ago, he felt inspired to find other treasures that told stories of the city's past.

"The first thing everyone does when they look at the [1895] map — they want to see either where they work or if they live in the downtown area," the public servant told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

"It's actually kind of interesting when you go back in history, the towns that are visible might not be what you think of."

One of the first maps Bryan Frankfurth restored digitally was an 1895-era bird's eye view map. (Bryan Frankfurth)

Finding Ottawa's lost treasures

Frankfurth says he also collects maps of Detroit and shares them on his site, titled Ottawa-Detroit Trading Post.

Through the 1895 map, he said, he found the names of former businesses, as well as the former names of streets in Ottawa.

Most of the street names are consistent with today's, but not all of them, he said.

Bryan Frankfurth found an 1855 map that shows a great amount of detail of what Ottawa looked like at the turn of the last century. (Bryan Frankfurth)

Laurier Avenue used to be called Maria Street because, at the time, Sir Wilfrid Laurier was not yet prime minister, Frankfurth said.

Looking at the map, people can see in great detail Parliament Hill before the fire of 1916, and other important landmarks, he said.

Frankfurth's work was displayed at the 613 Flea, a local monthly flea market in Ottawa, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.