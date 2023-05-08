Man electrocuted trimming a hedge on the job in Manotick

A man in his 20s is dead after being electrocuted while trimming a hedge on the job in Manotick.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to a street in an area known as Long Island in the south Ottawa community just after 2:30 p.m. Friday for a man who was electrocuted and went into cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted a link to an online fundraiser for the mother and brother of 20-year-old Nick Chenier, who the post says died while trimming a hedge in Manotick after he hit a hydro line that was hidden within the branches.

I was devastated and heartbroken to learn of the loss of Nick Chenier in a tragic workplace accident on Friday. If you can, please support this campaign to help his mother Jen and brother Michael.<a href="https://t.co/Uhdgn9XeWZ">https://t.co/Uhdgn9XeWZ</a> —@_MarkSutcliffe

The fundraiser said the money raised would be used to cover a range of expenses, including funeral costs.

Ministry of Labour investigating

In a statement to CBC, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said it was notified of a workplace fatality on Friday for a person who worked for hedge trimming company Best Green Hedges.

An inspector and engineer were sent to the scene, the ministry said.

The ministry said four requirements were issued to Best Green Hedges. While the ministry did not elaborate on what the requirements were, they are typically issued to a company when an inspector needs to gather information, such as to hand over documents or to keep other employees away from the area.

According to Best Green Hedges' website, the family-owned, seasonal business has been operating since 2011 and does cedar hedge trimming, planting and removal in the Ottawa region.

CBC reached out to Best Green Hedges on Monday but did not hear back.