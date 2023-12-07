2 injured, 1 critically, in Manotick-area crash
Paramedics say they've taken two people to the hospital after a crash at Moodie and Brophy drives Thursday afternoon. One of them suffered critical injuries.
Roads open again after crash at intersection Thursday afternoon
Ottawa paramedics say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near Manotick late Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. about a collision at Moodie and Brophy drives, west of Highway 416.
They told CBC News that the crash involved two vehicles, and one adult was critically injured.
Another adult was treated for minor injuires, paramedics say. Both were taken to the hospital.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ottawa police said shortly before 5 p.m. that they were responding to a "serious collision" at the intersection.
Police closed roads in the area, posting on X around 11:30 p.m. that they were open.