Ottawa paramedics say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near Manotick late Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. about a collision at Moodie and Brophy drives, west of Highway 416.

They told CBC News that the crash involved two vehicles, and one adult was critically injured.

Another adult was treated for minor injuires, paramedics say. Both were taken to the hospital.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ottawa police said shortly before 5 p.m. that they were responding to a "serious collision" at the intersection.

Police closed roads in the area, posting on X around 11:30 p.m. that they were open.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey