Woman critically hurt in south Ottawa crash has died

Ottawa police say a 48-year-old woman that had been critically injured in a crash at Moodie and Brophy drives in Richmond Thursday afternoon has died.

Paramedics say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. about a two-vehicle collision in the south Ottawa community about 30 kilometres south of the core.

They told CBC News that one adult was critically injured.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that person, a 48-year-old woman, had died. The other person who was driving the other vehicle was not seriously injured, they said.

In the news release, police asked for witnesses they hadn't yet heard from to talk to their fatal collision investigators, particularly if they had dashcam footage, or to call Crime Stoppers.