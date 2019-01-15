Manotick fire causes $1M in damage

A fire at a home in the south Ottawa suburb of Manotick caused an estimated $1 million in damage late Monday night, firefighters say.

It happened at 5500 Cedar Dr. off River Road, not far from the Rideau River.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in the bungalow's attached garage before 10 p.m. The flames then spread to the rest of the home.

When crews arrived, they were forced to fight the flames defensively from outside the building.

There are no hydrants on Cedar Drive, so firefighters used tankers to shuttle in water from the Kars dock on the Rideau River.

The fire was put out by about 2 a.m. Tuesday, and two adults have been displaced.

The cause is under investigation. Officials from the provincial Office of the Fire Marshal were expected to arrive at the scene Tuesday morning.