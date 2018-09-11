Local candidates weigh in on looming specialist shortage in Maniwaki

Candidates running to represent Maniwaki in Quebec's provincial election have different ideas on how to fix understaffing in that community's operating room.

The hospital had to tap into a provincial bonus fund to pay a replacement anesthesiologist up to $1,500 a day on each day of the Labour Day weekend in order to keep the surgery ward open.

It expects to need this money again several more times this year.

But that's just a stopgap to fill the hole created after one of two anesthesiologists left the hospital for another region this summer.

What's more, the other anesthesiologist is about to retire in December.

The hospital requires two anesthesiologists in place to keep the surgery open.

Candidates in the riding of Gatineau, which includes Maniwaki, ​agree the situation at the hospital highlights the critical shortage in specialists, particularly in rural regions.

Their attitudes differ on the long-term solutions and whether a system of bonuses to attract specialists hurts or helps the situation in the long term.

Coalition Avenir Québec​ (CAQ)

Robert Bussière said he supports a bonus system to keep specialists, but says the problem of chronic understaffing at rural hospitals like Maniwaki is illustrative of mistakes made by the LIberal government in centralizing health care decision making away from local hospitals.

He notes the impending retirements and staffing problems at the Maniwaki Hospital have been known for a year.

"That's unacceptable," said Bussière, ​

"I would work my feet off making sure problems like that are resolved."

​If elected, he said the CAQ would commit to making salaries in the region competitive with Ontario.

The candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec in the riding of Gatineau, Robert Bussière. (CAQ)

Liberal Party

Liberal candidate Luce Farrell said if she is elected, she will make sure hiring crises like the one unfolding at the Maniwaki Hospital will be avoided in the future.

"I will take this issue to Quebec City," said Farrell.

"It's not acceptable to have breaks in service; people have a right to those services."

She said she will search out permanent solutions to chronic specialist problems.

She supports the bonus system used to attract specialists like anesthesiologists brought in by her government "because that's what it takes to have this service."

The Liberal Party candidate in Gatineau, Luce Farrell, is a resident of Maniwaki. (PLQ)

Parti Québé​cois

Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit said he would also support the bonus system to attract specialists, even though the PQ have also promoted a freeze on doctor salaries.

Anesthesiologists already receive an estimated average of $400,000 salary a year in the province.

But Carreiro-Benoit said the region needs to be able to attract doctors.

"If I'm elected, voters can be assured I will continue the bonuses for our specialists," he said​​.

Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit is the Parti Quebecois candidate for the riding of Gatineau. (PQ)

Québec Solidaire​

Milan Bernard doesn't believe the bonus system is the solution to understaffing at rural hospitals.

"I'm not against bonuses, but we think there are other solutions that should come first," said Bernard during an interview in French with Radio-Canada.

"I'm talking about working conditions, the environment, infrastructure, tools available to doctors."

He said he too would rather see decision-making powers returned to the regions.

Earlier this year health minister Gaétan Barrette visited the region to deliver new funding for hospitals, but western Quebec remains among the lowest areas in per capita health spending in Quebec.