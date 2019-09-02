Skip to Main Content
Meet the man hired to end Maniwaki's surgeon shortage
Ottawa·New

Meet the man hired to end Maniwaki's surgeon shortage

A town north of Gatineau, Que., hit by a surgeon shortage in the last several months is hoping the arrival of Dr. Malek Tabbara will fix that gap.

Dr. Malek Tabbara studied in Lebanon, Paris and Montreal

CBC News ·
Dr. Malek Tabbara says the previous surgeon shortage in Maniwaki, Que., has come up during conversations with patients in his first few weeks on the job. (CBC)

A town north of Gatineau, Que., hit by a surgeon shortage in the last several months is hoping the arrival of a new doctor will address that gap.

Dr. Malek Tabbara is about two months into a five-year contract at the Maniwaki Hospital.

The community of nearly 4,000 people had one of its surgeons suddenly retire in the fall of 2018. That retirement, along with a shortage of anesthesiologists, has meant that on multiple occasions the hospital has either had to close its surgical department or pay extra to bring in specialists from other regions.

Tabbara, who studied in Lebanon, Paris and the United States before his most recent fellowship in Montreal, was officially approved by the province's governing board in April.

"My goal is to do good in the region. This makes me feel good because I have a job in Quebec, which has welcomed me," he said in a French-language interview.

While the Maniwaki Hospital has hired a new surgeon, it's still bringing in anesthesiologists from other regions to keep its operating room open. (CBC)

Long process

Tabbara said the hiring process took longer than he'd like because he graduated from medical school outside of Canada or the United States.

If it were easier to hire internationally-trained doctors, it would help both communities in need of French-speaking doctors and the physicians themselves, he said.

"Despite my two years I spent doing my fellowship in Montreal, I still had to have my skills recognized," he said. "It went well [for me], but I know doctors who have to do an internship for their skills to be recognized."

The Maniwaki Hospital is still relying on a team of anesthesiologists from elsewhere in the region to fill in, which has kept the operating room from having to close.

With files from Radio-Canada's Mathieu Nadon

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.