Body found after Maniwaki garage fire

A body was found in garage after a residential fire in Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday night.

Sûreté du Québec officers were called to the fire on rue Comeau around 7:40 p.m..

The unidentified body was found about 20 minutes later.

There were no other injuries in the fire. The cause of both the fire and the fatality are under investigation.

Maniwaki is about 125 kilometres north of Gatineau, Que.