Small earthquake shakes Maniwaki, Que., area
Ottawa·New

4.2-magnitude quake recorded just after 3 p.m.

CBC News ·
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded just west of Maniwaki, Que., on May 9, 2020, according to Natural Resources Canada. (Natural Resources Canada.)

A minor earthquake shook parts of western Quebec north of Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

The epicentre of the 4.2-magnitude quake was located roughly 24 kilometres northwest of Maniwaki, Que., according to data from Natural Resources Canada.

It was recorded just after 3 p.m.

While people nearby would likely have felt some rumbling, a quake of that magnitude is unlikely to cause damage.

A smaller quake was also reported in that area in February.

 

 

 

 

