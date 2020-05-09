Small earthquake shakes Maniwaki, Que., area
4.2-magnitude quake recorded just after 3 p.m.
A minor earthquake shook parts of western Quebec north of Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
The epicentre of the 4.2-magnitude quake was located roughly 24 kilometres northwest of Maniwaki, Que., according to data from Natural Resources Canada.
It was recorded just after 3 p.m.
While people nearby would likely have felt some rumbling, a quake of that magnitude is unlikely to cause damage.
A smaller quake was also reported in that area in February.