Teen shot in Maniwaki, Que., courthouse denied bail

A 19-year-old man shot by a special constable during an altercation at the Maniwaki, Que., courthouse one year ago will remain in custody for the charges he's facing in connection to the incident.

The young man was denied bail Friday and will remain in custody until his trial on six criminal charges, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, attempting to take a peace officer's weapon and resisting a peace officer.

He was 18 years old in January 2018 when he got into a confrontation with a special constable while he was in the courthouse for a youth matter. He had just been sentenced to six months in jail.

According to a Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes, the young man grabbed the special constable's baton before the special constable fired.

The teen was seriously injured and spent weeks in hospital before being released and placed back into custody.