This little piggy's off to his forever home

Mango the lucky little pig is on the mend and heading to his forever home, an animal sanctuary east of Ottawa.

The pig was found at the side of Highway 417 on Labour Day with a fractured leg and other scrapes, leading vets to believe he had either fallen out of a vehicle, been hit by a vehicle or both.

Mango, who vets believe is as young as three months, underwent surgery a few days a later.

Julia Wykes was driving down Highway 417 when she found a piglet, now named Mango, injured on the side of the road.

His bacon saved, the porker has more than doubled in weight, from about nine kilograms when he was found to about 22 now.

"He's a whole other animal," Tara da Costa, one of the veterinarians who has been helping take care of him, told Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan on Wednesday, as Mango contentedly buried his snout in a mound of popcorn on the studio floor.

"He has healed wonderfully from his injuries," da Costa said. "You can't really see any evidence [of them]."

Mango has been dividing his time between da Costa's home, another vet's home and a vet clinic.

"It was chaos, to put it mildly. We love him, but he was a busy boy," she said. "He has destroyed our lawn. He loves to root [in the dirt]. He loves to play. He'll play with dog toys, he'll find treasures in the recycling bin, and he loves to eat — he's quite an active participant in our kitchen activities."

He's smart, too: da Costa said Mango was trained to go outside for bathroom breaks within about a week.

No one is sure how Mango the Pig ended up on Highway 417. But he was bloodied and terrified when motorist Julia Wykes scooped him up off the asphalt. And now, that day may have been the best thing to happen to Mango's life. 6:20

Mango moves Friday to the non-profit Penny Lane Farm Sanctuary east of Rockland, Ont., currently home to four other pigs and about 70 other rescued farm animals, where he's expected to grow to his adult weight of about 360 kilos.