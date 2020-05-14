Masks to be mandatory in Ottawa, but unclear how soon

Ottawa and the surrounding regions will join a growing list of cities in Ontario to make masks mandatory in indoor public settings to control the spread of COVID-19, although it's not clear when the rule will come into effect.

Mayor Jim Watson, who is currently out of town, and Coun. Keith Egli announced the major public policy in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon, and later to the Ottawa Public Health website.

I’m currently grocery shopping. There are 10 people in the produce section with me... 4 of us are wearing masks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WearADamnMask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WearADamnMask</a> —@smwgilbert

According to the statement, business owners told the city they're in favour of mandating cloth masks in indoor public settings, both for protection of staff and the public, but also because it would create a level playing field if all businesses had to follow the same rule.

More details are expected at a news conference Monday that will include officials from four surrounding public health units.

Ottawa behind other Ontario cities

The order was expected — Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches told reporters earlier this week that she was "seriously exploring" making masks mandatory — but it's not at all clear when the new rule will take effect.

Ottawa is behind other other Ontario cities including Kingston and Toronto, where mask requirements are already in place.

The official direction requiring residents to wear masks can come from one of two parties: a local officer of health, or a city council.

Etches has the power under Sec. 22 of the provincial Health Promotion and Protection Act either to order individuals to wear masks or to order businesses to ensure their customers wear masks indoors.

City councils can also pass temporary bylaws requiring people to wear masks, which is what Toronto's city council did late Tuesday.

The statement released Friday indicated that Egli, who chairs the Ottawa Board of Health, would move a motion to institute this sort of bylaw, but not until the next council meeting, scheduled for July 15.

Businesses have said they'd like masks to be made mandatory because it will create a level playing field. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

However, it is possible for Etches to order masks be made mandatory in Ottawa before then — a possibility hinted at Friday.

"Until such by-law is in effect in Ottawa, the four health units in the Champlain region are looking at a regional approach to mandate masks in their respective jurisdictions," according to the statement.

For regions with multiple smaller municipalities, it's more practical for the medical officer of health to issue an order for mandatory masks, instead of relying on a bylaw. That seemed to be Dr. Paul Roumeliotis's plan; on Tuesday, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit told reporters he would "be instituting mandatory masking," as early as next week.

Now, his office says he'll provide an update of his plans on Monday, in the joint news conference with Etches.

Masks were made mandatory on OC Transpo buses and trains, and in stations, last month, but there's been no enforcement. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Enforcement unclear

Like other cities that have required mandatory non-medical or cloth masks be worn when accessing indoor public spaces, Ottawa will be granting exemptions from the new rules.

People with pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, children under two and people who require accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code will not have to wear masks.

"Please be prepared to see some individuals in public without cloth masks and we ask that you please be respectful," said the statement.

How, or even whether, the mask requirement will be enforced is still a major question mark. In Kingston, establishments that fail to respect the order could be fined up to $5,000. In Toronto, fines for violations have not yet been set by local courts, though the city solicitor there expects the figure to be "in the ballpark" of $750 to $1,000.

OC Transpo made masks mandatory on buses, trains and in stations last month, but the rule isn't being enforced through penalties. Toronto's transit system launched a similar mask-requirement policy on Thursday.

In Quebec, transit officials will be required to bar access to users who refuse to wear a mask after July 27.