Man and woman from Cornwall, Ont., charged in cross-border child porngraphy investigation

A man and a woman from Cornwall, Ont., have been charged in connection to a child pornography investigation that involved police forces from Canada and the U.S., according to Ottawa police.

Police said the investigation began in New Hampshire this July when reports were filed regarding the possession, manufacturing, distribution of child pornography, as well as for child luring.

Investigators soon began to believe a 15-year-old victim from New Hampshire and an adult male from Ontario were planning to meet for a sexual purpose.

The Ottawa police's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit took over the investigation in September.

The 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested in Cornwall on Thursday. A search warrant was carried out at a residence where both lived, with more evidence seized.

The man was charged with multiple luring and child pornography offences, while the woman was charged with possession of child pornography.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The investigation, which involves police from Ottawa, Cornwall and Amherst, N.H., as well as Homeland Security Investigations and the Ontario Provincial Police, is ongoing.