Man wanted in Halloween homicide turns himself in

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a fatal stabbing on Halloween night has turned himself in, Ottawa police said Tuesday.

Brandon Longo, 24, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the stabbing death of 39-year-old Austin Simon.

The Ottawa man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Simon died in hospital after he was stabbed in Ottawa's ByWard Market on Oct. 31.

Stabbed outside shelter

He had been working as a carpenter in Ottawa at the time of his death, but was originally from the Timmins, Ont., area.

The stabbing happened outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue.

Earlier this month, police also arrested and charged 33-year-old Ignace Kayiranga in connection with the killing.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was later updated to first-degree-murder.