Man urges caution after pool treatment explosion puts him in coma

A man from Gatineau, Que., who sustained serious lung injuries while maintaining his pool is urging others to take care with chemicals.

Marc Danis's life took a dramatic turn on the morning of May 7. He woke up early to perform a shock treatment on his pool, a process that involves suddenly increasing chlorine levels in the water.

The treatment was an ordinary one for Danis, who has had a pool for decades.

"I took my water heater, as usual, and I put eight cups of chlorine inside. I had a shock treatment packet that I often put directly in the pool, but this time I put it in the water heater," he said in French.

"I've had a pool for 30 years. It's repetitive, like having toast in the morning. My water heater, my eight cups of chlorine, you mix it with a hockey stick and send it into the pool. And then, the next day the water is nice."

But that morning, while he was adding the hot water, the situation rapidly degenerated.

"It began to boil. It wasn't boiling like usual," said Danis, who was then inside his house. "I said, 'I'm going to take it out,' and then, while I was heading toward the door of my house, it blew up. There was an explosion."

Marc Danis, now recovered, stands in front of his pool, which now uses saltwater. (Laurie Trudel)

His wife, Manon Legault, woke up with a start.

"I got up, and then my eyes started to burn and run, and my throat burned," she said. "I couldn't breathe anymore."

That's when she saw Danis on all fours, trying to clean the puddle of chlorine in the house. The air was unbreathable. She covered her mouth and shouted to her husband to get out immediately.

Once outside, she called 911. While waiting for emergency services, she checked her husband's vital signs. He was still conscious.

Paramedics took the injured man to hospital while Legault stayed at the house with firefighters and police, who were on scene while the house was being cleaned and ventilated.

Manon Legault, Danis's wife, woke up with a start at the time of the explosion. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada)

Given the severity of his injuries, Danis was quickly transferred to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal. His lungs and sinuses were deeply burned by the chemicals and were no longer functioning. He was put into an induced coma and connected to a respirator. It took six days before he regained consciousness.

An avoidable incident

Three weeks after the explosion, Danis is back home. To the great relief of his family and his doctors, he managed to recover, with some difficulty.

Danis has learned a lesson from his ordeal.

"It's always necessary to be careful when using chemical products, even when you think you know them well," he said.

"I think I'm the first one to blame."

He notes how easy it is to ignore simple security measures. But things can change: the packet, the directions, the quantity, the strength of the chemicals. Don't think you can ignore the written instructions, he warned.

Danis suffered severe lung and sinus injuries from the explosion. (Courtesy Marc Danis)

"It makes you realize that an accident, whether at work or in your personal life, can just be stupid, and could have been avoided," he said. "When you get into the routine of a repetitive action, you're so certain of yourself, you tell yourself there's no danger. But the danger is there."

Danis continues to recover with the help of his wife. He has also made the change to a saltwater pool.