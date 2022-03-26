Skip to Main Content
Man rushed to hospital after vehicle flips, trapping him against tree

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle flipped, landing up against a tree with him still inside. 

Ottawa paramedics say the man suffered a head injury and was in critical condition when taken to hospital.

Paramedics received the call shortly before 8 a.m. The crash happened along Roger Stevens Drive, southwest of downtown Ottawa, toward Smiths Falls, Ont. 

Firefighters were able to remove the trapped man from the vehicle, with paramedics adding he suffered a head injury.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A section of Roger Stevens Drive is closed in both directions.

