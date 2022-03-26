Man rushed to hospital after vehicle flips, trapping him against tree

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle flipped, landing up against a tree with him still inside.

Paramedics received the call shortly before 8 a.m. The crash happened along Roger Stevens Drive, southwest of downtown Ottawa, toward Smiths Falls, Ont.

Police are investigating a serous motor vehicle collision. Road closures in effect. Roger Stevens Dr closed in both directions between Rideau Valley Dr and River Rd. —@DutyInspector

Firefighters were able to remove the trapped man from the vehicle, with paramedics adding he suffered a head injury.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A section of Roger Stevens Drive is closed in both directions.