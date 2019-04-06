Police investigate stabbing in Gatineau

A 21-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition after a stabbing in Gatineau, Que., just after midnight Saturday.

Two police officers spotted the man as another person helped him walk along Leduc Street in Gatineau around 12:25 a.m.

The man suffered several life-threatening injuries to his abdomen, police said.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital.

Gatineau police's major crimes unit is investigating.

Police closed Leduc Street between Promenade du Portage and Wellington Street for the investigation.

Car owners, parked in the area, were unable to leave during the investigation.