Police seek man suspected of taking photos in Calypso change room

Russell County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of taking photos in a change room at Calypso water park Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at the Limoges, Ont., water park after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Images of the man were captured on security footage.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RussellOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RussellOPP</a> need help to ID this man. Someone suspected to be taking pictures in change rooms at a waterpark in the Limoges area just after 5:30 pm on Thursday. Male is white, about 5’8”, thin build. Call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or <a href="https://twitter.com/crimestoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrimeStoppers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> ^bd <a href="https://t.co/lcE03eTHD4">pic.twitter.com/lcE03eTHD4</a> —@OPP_ER

The suspect is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.