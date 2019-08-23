Skip to Main Content
Police seek man suspected of taking photos in Calypso change room
Ottawa

Police seek man suspected of taking photos in Calypso change room

Russell County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of taking photos in a change room at Calypso water park Thursday afternoon.

Russell County OPP say the incident occurred at Limoges, Ont., water park Thursday afternoon

CBC News ·
Russell County OPP are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of taking photos in a water park change room. (CBC)

Russell County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of taking photos in a change room at Calypso water park Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at the Limoges, Ont., water park after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Images of the man were captured on security footage. 

The suspect is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|