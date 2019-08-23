Police seek man suspected of taking photos in Calypso change room
Russell County OPP say the incident occurred at Limoges, Ont., water park Thursday afternoon
Russell County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of taking photos in a change room at Calypso water park Thursday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred at the Limoges, Ont., water park after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Images of the man were captured on security footage.
The suspect is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.