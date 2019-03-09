Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed in Ottawa's west end

Police are continuing to investigate an early morning stabbing on March 9, 2019. (Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Ottawa's west end Saturday morning. 

Police received the call around 1 a.m. about the stabbing at a home on Dynes Road.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have one suspect, but no arrests have been made. 

