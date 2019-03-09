Man stabbed in Ottawa's west end
Victim was taken to hospital Saturday morning
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Ottawa's west end Saturday morning.
Police received the call around 1 a.m. about the stabbing at a home on Dynes Road.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have one suspect, but no arrests have been made.