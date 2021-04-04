Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

SIU investigating after police shoot man in city's east end

Police watchdog says man in stable condition

CBC News ·
The Special Investigations Unit says the man is in stable condition. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police shot a man on Montreal Road in the city's east end.

The man is in hospital in stable condition, the police watchdog said. 

The Ottawa Police Service says a section of Montreal Road is closed from Ogilvie Road to Bethamy Lane.

Police say they're "currently engaged in an incident," but won't be providing further comment.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

