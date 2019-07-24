Man shot to death in Gatineau's 1st homicide of 2019
A man has died after being shot near an apartment building on rue Laval in Gatineau's Hull sector on Tuesday night.
Gunshots reported on rue Laval at about 8 p.m.
Gatineau police were called to the building at about 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and found an unconscious man when they arrived.
Officers began first aid and the man was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One suspect was arrested nearby and taken to a police station for questioning, police said.
Canine units were called to the area to help gather evidence and track other suspects who may have fled.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
