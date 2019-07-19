Man shot in Centretown

Ottawa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot in Ottawa's downtown.

The call came in at around 6 p.m. Friday and a man was found on the sidewalk in front of a house at 292 Lyon St.suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, said Duty Inspector Patricia Ferguson.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

A second man was taken to hospital, as well, suffering from an overdose. He is also listed in life-threatening condition.

Officers remain on scene in the 200 block of Lyon Street.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Lyon Street was closed between Lisgar and Cooper streets for a short time, but has since reopened.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

This is the second shooting on the same block of Lyon Street since May 30.