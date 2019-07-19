Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man shot in Centretown

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Lyon and Somerset Friday night.

Shooting took place in the 200 block of Lyon St.

CBC News ·
A police perimeter is set up at the scene of a shooting at Cooper Street and Lyon Street that left one man injured. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot in Ottawa's downtown.

The call came in at around 6 p.m. Friday and a man was found on the sidewalk in front of a house at 292 Lyon St.suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, said Duty Inspector Patricia Ferguson.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

A second man was taken to hospital, as well, suffering from an overdose. He is also listed in life-threatening condition.

Officers remain on scene in the 200 block of Lyon Street.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Lyon Street was closed between Lisgar and Cooper streets for a short time, but has since reopened.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

This is the second shooting on the same block of Lyon Street since May 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now