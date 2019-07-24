Man shot in Gatineau, 1 person arrested
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition and one suspect was arrested after a shooting in Hull at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Gunshots reported on rue Laval at about 8 p.m.
A man is in serious condition after being shot near an apartment building on rue Laval in Hull last night.
Gatineau police were called to the building at about 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found an unconscious man upon arrival.
Officers immediately began first aid and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.
One suspect was arrested nearby and taken to a police station for questioning.
Canine units were called to the area to help gather evidence and track other suspects who may have fled.
Neither the victim or the suspect have been identified by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
