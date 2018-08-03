Skip to Main Content
Man riding bicycle, groping women in Ottawa's east end, police say

Police are warning residents in Ottawa's east end about a man, on a bicycle, inappropriately touching women.

Police received 4 similar reports from women in July

Ottawa Police are warning residents about a man inappropriately touching women in Ottawa east end. (CBC)

Officials received four reports, between July 7 and July 31, about a man inappropriately touching women as he rides past them on his bicycle.

The incidents occurred in areas between the Aviation Parkway and Orléans.

In all four incidents victims provided a similar description of the man, police said in a press release Friday.

Police described him as a White or Middle Eastern man, 16 to 26 years old, five-feet-seven inches or five-feet-nine inches, slim build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a tan complexion.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service's east criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

