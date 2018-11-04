Man missing after boat capsizes in Ottawa River

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew, Ont., are searching for a missing man in the Ottawa River after the boat he was in capsized Saturday night.

Two men were duck hunting on the river in Horton Township when their boat capsized at around 7:30 p.m., according to an OPP news release.

One man was able to swim to an island, where he was found Sunday morning. The search for the missing boater began after the first man was found, according to the release.

Neither man was wearing a life-jacket, police said.

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit is assisting in the search.